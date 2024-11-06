Dulquer Salmaan X Vijay Deverakonda: Jasleen Royal announces ‘special’ project with actors after Heeriye with DQ

Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan created a sensation in 2023 with their music video, Heeriye. Now, the singer-songwriter has made a special announcement about her new project. She is reuniting with DQ and will be joined by Vijay Deverakonda.

Jasleen revealed the official details of her new project on her social media account. In the picture she posted, Jasleen is seen suspended above the ground, holding onto the shoulders of both DQ and Vijay.

The singer added a fitting caption to the post, “A girl with dreams so big that the universe sent me these two superheroes. Now, we're making magic together. From ‘Heeriye’ to my next, every song is a piece of my heart. Get ready for something truly special on the 15th.”

See the official post by Jasleen Royal ft Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda

In 2023, Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan collaborated on a music video titled Heeriye, composed by Jasleen herself. The song featured Dulquer in a prominent role, with Arijit Singh providing the male vocals. The single became a massive sensation and went viral on social media.

Watch the song Heeriye here:

Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are both active in their film careers. Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the lead role in the movie Lucky Baskhar, which is currently performing well at the box office. This crime drama, set in the 1980s, follows the mysterious rise to wealth of a banker.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Ramki, Hyper Aadi, Sai Kumar, and others in significant roles. It has received positive reviews from critics. Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan is currently filming a period Tamil film titled "Kaantha" and has another movie, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, lined up for release.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen playing a cameo role in the Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The actor is now gearing up for his action movie VD12, helmed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, and is slated to release on March 28, 2025.

