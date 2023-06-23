Dulquer Salmaan's airport look is super comfy, shows fashionable accessory to carry in monsoon; VIDEO

Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam heartthrob, got clicked at Mumbai airport. His airport look is something everyone can easily replicate, so comfy, easy, and perfect as well. As the rains have begun, the actor gave major monsoon fashion goals with his travel look in a sweatshirt, beanie, and crocs and we decided to take cues.

Dulquer Salmaan was clicked on Friday morning at Mumbai airport. The actor showed comfy is the best any day as he opted for a black eagle-printed sweatshirt and paired up with matching pants. However, it is his accessories that made the look stand out. The Hey Sinamika actor wore a beanie on his head and super cool Crocs. With AirPods in his ears, DQ was also seen enjoying holding a coffee in his hands and gave a subtle smile and thumbs up to the paps.

King Of Kotha big update

Dulquer Salmaan's next movie is King Of Kotha, which is highly anticipated and awaited. Today, the actor announced that the motion poster of the film will be unveiled, today evening at 6 PM. He wrote on Twitter, Step into the World of Kotha! Tune in at 6 pm for the #PeopleOfKotha Motion Poster release." ‘People of Kotha’ has made fans wonder and almost be assured that it will be motion posters for all the pivotal characters.



About King Of Kotha

The much-awaited project, which is directed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is the most expensive project in Dulquer Salmaan's career so far. He will be seen in the role of a gangster, which is never seen before and fans are super excited. The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, and others. The highly anticipated project is co-produced by Zee Studios, thus marking the prestigious banner’s grand debut in Malayalam cinema. King Of Kotha is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. King of Kotha is scheduled for worldwide release for Onam 2023.

