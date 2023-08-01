Dulquer Salmaan's birthday note for 'Sita Garu' Mrunal Thakur celebrates their endearing friendship

Mrunal Thakur has become a well-known face in South and Bollywood. The actress managed to enthrall South audiences with her captivating performance in her debut film Sita Ramam. Her performance as Sita opposite Dulquer Salmaan has won several hearts. Today, she is celebrating her birthday and her first co-star from South, Dulquer didn't miss to wish her.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Mrunal Thakur as he wished her a happy birthday. He called her a rockstar and also expressed his excitement to see her in upcoming films. Wishing 'Sita garu' on birthday, the Bangalore Days actor wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Mrunal! Hope you have a phenomenal year. SR and the whole experience of making it wouldn't have been the same without you so thank you for all the memories and great friendship we share."

Dulquer Salmaan pens sweet birthday note for his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's birthday message for Dulquer Salmaan

On July 28, Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his birthday and Mrunal Thakur also penned a very sweet note. She shared a few unseen photos from Sita Ramam and penned an emotional message on the Malayalam actor's birthday. She wrote, I can’t thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from youâ€æthank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you for helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special. Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here’s to the ones we are yet to make."

Dulquer Salmaan reacted her birthday message and, "Awww! This was the sweetest. You don't need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you, thank you Mrunal. But you know you're forever sita garu."



Upcoming films

Mrunal has teamed up with Natural Star Nani for an upcoming film titled Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv. She is also playing the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's next VD12 with director Parasuram.

