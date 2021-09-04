Dulquer Salmaan's birthday wishes for his 'baby' Amal Sufiya with a lovely note will melt your heart

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and his dearest wife Amal Sufiya are one of the finest couples in the South Indian film industry. Today, his wife is celebrating her birthday and Dulquer, being the doting husband, shared a series of adorable pics and penned a lovely note, which will literally melt your heart.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with his wife Amal. From happy selfies in flights, candid pictures at vacations to momma Amal making her daughter fall asleep, Dulquer shared a series of cutest pics to fill her with love on her special day. The Mahanati actor also penned a long and lovely note to his wife, which is all things cute.

Wishing his 'baby' Amal Sufiya happy birthday, Dulquer wrote, "Happy birthday Am ! It’s been a decade of your birthdays and I still don’t run out of things to write. Heres to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two fav subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together, to always finding each other, no matter how much we grow or spend time apart."

Read the full note and check out the pics here:

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal's dear friend Prithviraj Sukumaran also wished the birthday girl by sharing a cute photo from double-date night.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal's romantic love story is one of our favorites and shall be yours too, once you hear about it. The heartthrob of millions, Dulquer assembled all the boldness and approached Amal for their first coffee date and well, the rest is the history of 10 years.