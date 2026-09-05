Dulquer Salmaan's co-star Kayadu Lohar opens up on objectification in films: ‘It’s the most difficult conversation...’

Kayadu Lohar has spoken about the challenges of dealing with objectification on screen and why she believes actors need to stand their ground. The actor, who recently appeared alongside GV Prakash Kumar in the creature film Immortal, addressed the subject during a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan. The discussion touched upon a scene in the film where her character is presented in a way that could be perceived as objectifying.

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Kayadu Lohar ‘not okay with objectifying’

When asked how such portrayals make her feel, Kayadu Lohar made it clear that she is not comfortable with objectification being the sole purpose of a female character. However, she acknowledged that certain situations can be justified when they are integral to the character or narrative. According to the actor, she can accept such moments if they genuinely serve the story and feel convincing within the context of the film.

The actor further explained that she would not agree to a project where a woman’s presence is primarily intended to attract attention or generate social media buzz. She pointed out that while such scenes may trend online and bring an actor visibility, that alone is not enough reason for her to accept them. For Kayadu, the character needs to have a purpose beyond simply being presented for visual appeal.

Kayadu also acknowledged how challenging it can be to question established practices within commercial cinema. She described discussions around representation as difficult, particularly when one person feels like they are pushing back against a system that considers certain portrayals normal. The actor stressed that performers need to be willing to voice their concerns rather than simply accept things because they have traditionally been done that way.

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Viewers are changing their perspective

Kayadu believes the conversation around how women are portrayed is gradually evolving, with viewers becoming more critical of problematic depictions. The I'm Game actor noted that filmmakers have often justified certain choices by arguing that audiences enjoy them, but changing viewer expectations are challenging that assumption. According to her, while a section of the audience may still appreciate such portrayals, the broader response is increasingly shifting.

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