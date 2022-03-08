Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller Salute slated for an OTT release on THIS date

Dulquer Salmaan fans were elated to find that Rosshan Andrrews’ cop drama Salute is all set to get a direct OTT release soon. Now, it has been announced that this much-awaited venture will reach the audience on 18 March. The makers also released the latest poster from the crime thriller, where the lead is seen in a fiery look, holding a gun.

Yesterday, sharing the news on social media, Hey Sinamika star wrote, “SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay”.

Earlier, the film was slated to get a theatrical release on 14 January. But later, the makers postponed it owing to a massive spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The makers have also released a new trailer from the action drama. Dulquer Salmaan is seen as police officer Aravind Karunakaran, who is on a quest to neutralise an unseen danger. This engaging crime story has an underlying dark tone throughout the run.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, the edge-of-the-seat script for the project has been written by the writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. The thumping playlist for the project has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Coming to the cast, Cocktail actress Diana Penty will be making her Malayalam debut as the leading lady in Salute. Meanwhile, the film will also feature Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Binu Pappu, and Saikumar in crucial roles.

