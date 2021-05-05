Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turns 4: Here are the father and daughter's priceless moments

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam manages to light up the internet with her cuteness. The doting father and actor always treats his fans with some adorable and priceless moments of him with his little princess.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan turns 4-year-old today, May. To celebrate the occasion, Dulquer and Amaal's close friend Nazriya, shared an adorable photo of herself hugging Amaal and Maryam. Nazriya also penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy happy birthday to our angel baby !! Mummu.......Nachu mami can’t believe your 4..don’t grow up so fast. Ur the coolest and most savage baby ...! love u with all my heart (sic)."

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam manages to light up the internet with her cuteness. The doting father and actor always treats his fans with some adorable and priceless moments of him with his little princess. Be it Maryam painting her father's nails to them playing together during quarantine, Dulquer Salmaan and his daughter Maryam is one of the popular star kids on social media. Today, as the munchkin turns 4, here's a look at the father and daughter's mesmerising photos.

On Maryam's 3rd birthday last year, the Malayalam star had shared this cute photo alongside a note that read, "Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right. You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now. Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still."

