Dulquer Salmaan's dream project King of Kotha goes on floors; Deets inside
Dulquer Salmaan is touted to be a game-changer for the heartthrob as it features him in a mass avatar.
Dulquer Salmaan, who scored a big hit with Sita Ramam and Chup, is all set to begin work on his dream project King of Kotha. The film is touted to be a game-changer for the heartthrob as it features him in a mass avatar. Today, as per the latest update, the film went on the floor today and the regular shoot commenced. Significant portions of the flick are likely to be shot in Madurai.
Dulquer Salmaan is planning to start shooting for his portions in the film, from September 28, Tuesday. The production design team is currently busy with the set work of King Of Kotha in Rayapuram. King of Kotha will be shot on a big budget.
Veteran director Joshiy’s son Abhilash Joshiy is directing the drama and the film's script is being written by Abhilash N Chandran. The writer rose to fame with Joshiy’s 2019 directorial Porinju Mariam Jose. The story of the King of Kotha will narrate the events that took place in a fictional place, Kotha. Reports also claim that the makers are in talks with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for a crucial role in the movie. It is also said that Samantha is roped in as the female lead of the film. Although, the makers have not confirmed the news as of now.
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan I Promotions: Trisha looks regal in a stunning green ethnic outfit; PHOTOS
The flick is also likely to feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, and Maya Menon in ancillary roles. Popular musician Shaan Rahman is reportedly roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. It is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.