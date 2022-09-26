Dulquer Salmaan's dream project King of Kotha goes on floors; Deets inside

Dulquer Salmaan, who scored a big hit with Sita Ramam and Chup, is all set to begin work on his dream project King of Kotha. The film is touted to be a game-changer for the heartthrob as it features him in a mass avatar. Today, as per the latest update, the film went on the floor today and the regular shoot commenced. Significant portions of the flick are likely to be shot in Madurai.

Dulquer Salmaan is planning to start shooting for his portions in the film, from September 28, Tuesday. The production design team is currently busy with the set work of King Of Kotha in Rayapuram. King of Kotha will be shot on a big budget.