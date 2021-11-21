Dulquer Salmaan's face in freezing cold and bearded look will make you fall head over heels for him

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan flaunts his rough moustache and beard look in the latest photo and we cannot take our eyes off him. The actor shows off his freezing cold face that's enough for you to fall head over heels for him. One can see, DQ is sporting a hoodie with sunglasses and a cap as he enjoys a zero temperate climate.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh was quick to drop a heart-popping comment on Dulquer Salmaan's latest selfie that is set to drive every crazy on social media. He has got that charming style and killer smile that is to die for.

Take a look:

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan flaunts his whirlpool of emotions with a charismatic smile & dapper looks; See PIC

Meanwhile, DQ's latest film Kurup got released recently and it has managed to earn pretty good at the box office. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

Up next, the handsome hunk is looking forward to the release of Hey Sinamika, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date.