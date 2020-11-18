Dulquer Salmaan's film with director Roshan Andrews titled Salute?

Reports also suggest that DQ will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film and is also backing the project as a producer.

The handsome hunk, Dulquer Salmaan is quite occupied and has a lot of films in the kitty including one with director Roshan Andrews. The film has been the talk of the town and according to reports, the makers have decided tentative title as, 'Salute'. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Reports also suggest that DQ will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film and is also backing the project as a producer. The makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer have already kickstarted pre-production works.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan has a line up of Mollywood films in his kitty including Kurup. The upcoming film will show him playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don. The upcoming film is directed by Srinath Rajendran and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to its grand release. The title poster and first look of DQ has already set high expectations among the audience.

He also in his kitty, the yet to be titled film with Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be a period love story. It will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The dashing star will also be sharing the screenspace with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in their upcoming film titled, Hey Sinamika. The film's principal shoot began in March 2020.

Credits :The News Minute

