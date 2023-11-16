Dulquer Salmaan's heartfelt photo with a little photobomber will brighten up your Thursday morning

Dulquer Salmaan, the heartthrob of many across India, recently took to Instagram to share his travel diaries from Sicily, a picturesque region in Italy. In the post, the Sita Ramam actor is seen posing with a white Fiat 500, a topless car adorned with scenic stickers in the background of the Italian streets.

The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor captioned the Instagram post, "I agree ! You’re way cuter !" The reason behind this caption is quite amusing as the Hey! Sinamika actor was posing for the picture, and an adorable little girl photobombed him, leaving Dulquer in awe. The OK Kanmani actor, ever the charmer, engaged with the little girl, and his infectious smile managed to light up the scene.

Check out the photo shared by Dulquer Salmaan ft. the cute little photobomber

Meanwhile, in the picture, Dulquer is seen sporting a dark blue shirt, faded jeans, and white sneakers. He accessorized his attire with cool sunglasses and a timeless watch. The backdrop exudes an old-world charm, perfectly complementing the Zoya Factor actor's stylish ensemble. The cute girl, dressed in a white frock, is seen approaching Dulquer Salmaan and engaging in conversation.

Upcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha (KOK), produced under his own production company, Wayfarer Films. The film revolves around the fictional crime-infested town of Kotha, with Dulquer playing the role of a local goon.

While the film failed to meet the expectations of many audiences, receiving mixed to negative reviews, it ultimately failed to collect substantial revenue in theaters.

Apart from his upcoming project, KH 234, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film alongside Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma.

The actor is also making his next Telugu film called Lucky Bhaskar with Vaathi director Venky Atluri and also in the Tamil film Kaantha, which is being produced by himself and actor Rana Daggubati.

Dulquer Salmaan's charm and versatility have made him a popular figure in the South Indian film industry. With his upcoming projects, he is poised to continue captivating audiences and further solidify his position as one of the most sought-after actors in the region.

