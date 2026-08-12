Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game to step out of Onam race due to post-production delays? Here’s what we know

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is billed as the actor’s homecoming film and was initially slated to release in theaters during Onam 2026. Now, it seems that the film might be postponed, potentially avoiding a box-office clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: Part 1 and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game to be postponed from Onam 2026?

According to Let’s Cinema, Dulquer Salmaan starrer I’m Game is facing delays in post-production. This seems to have led to the film being postponed from its August 20, 2026, release date. However, this is only a report for now, and the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

The film’s trailer was recently unveiled by the makers, showcasing slick action sequences and stylish visuals.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

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The makers of I’m Game recently unveiled its first single, titled Mazhavillaye. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the breezy romantic track features Armaan Malik on vocals, with Sharfu penning the lyrics.

Reacting to his collaboration with Armaan, Dulquer said, “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever, so this is truly special! Lots of love always.”

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I’m Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role, while the makers unveiled the film’s first single, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.

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