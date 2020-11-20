Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup sold for a whopping amount for an OTT release?

If Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup releases directly online, it will be first Malayam big-budget film to make it on the OTT platform.

Amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dulquer Salmaan has been treating his fans with selfies in his new long tresses look and fans can't get over it. His recent selfie in long curly locks with a beard had set the internet on fire. Meanwhile, his much-anticipated upcoming film Kurup is grabbing all the attention. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for a new update about the film. According to media reports, DQ starrer Kurup will release director online. Yes, reportedly the makers have sold the upcoming big-budget film for a whopping amount for an OTT release. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup will see Dulquer Salmaan play the role of Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop. Sukumara Kurup is one of the most wanted criminals in the Indian state of Kerala. He was accused in the murder of Chacko, in the year 1984. He was also accused of falsely picturize Chacko's Dead body as him to claim Insurance money. The criminal drama is the talk of the town since its inception and DQ's look in the retro outfit has already grabbed everyone's attention.

The upcoming Malayalam film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles, and it is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

If Kurup releases directly online, it will be first Malayam big-budget film to make to OTT platform.

Watch the film's trailer below:

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Hey Sinamika and it will have Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead roles.

