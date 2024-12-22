Dulquer Salmaan's love-filled 13th anniversary post for wife Amal Sufiya is a proof that true love still exists: 'As long as I have your hand..'

Dulquer Salmaan has once again shown that he is not just a devoted father but also a husband every woman dreams of. Recently, he took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note for his wife, Amal Sufiya, on their 13th wedding anniversary, celebrated today, December 22. The actor also shared some romantic pictures with his wife that are absolutely adorable.

In the caption, Dulquer Salmaan reflected on his beautiful journey with wife Sufiya. He shared how they have grown from calling each other husband and wife to being known as Maryam's parents. He compared life to the roads he loves driving on, with twists, turns, ups and downs.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we’ve come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs."

He mentioned that life sometimes has speed breakers and potholes but also offers smooth roads with beautiful views. Dulquer expressed his belief that, with Sufiya by his side, they could overcome any challenge and reach their goals in style.

"Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here’s to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am ! I love you long time." Dulquer concluded.

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after he made the post, his friends from the film fraternity took to the comment section to share their reactions. Tovino Thomas wished the couple and commented, "Happy anniversary." Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped some red heart emojis and showered the couple with lots of love.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal Sufiya on December 22, 2011. In 2017, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

