Dulquer Salmaan’s love story with Aishwarya Lekshmi in Ee Ulakin song from King of Kotha looks magical

King Of Kotha, the action thriller that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The project, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, has been garnering the attention of film fanatics with its promising teaser, and catchy songs. After the first single Kalapakara which emerged as a chartbuster, team King Of Kotha has now dropped the second song from the film. The Ee Ulakin song, which features the lead pair Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is a romantic number.

Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi's old school romance in Ee Ulakin song

The Ee Ulakin song video from King Of Kotha portrays the magical old-school romance of the film's lead pair, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, in the backdrop of the fictional town of Kotha. The beautiful melody which is composed by Shaan Rahman, is sung by Sreejish Subramanian, and penned by Manu Manjith, oozes the retro charm and nostalgia, thanks to its excellent picturization.

The lead pair, played by Dulquer and Aishwarya, is seen starting off with a clash, and their bond slowly buds into a swooning romance despite their drastically different ideologies. The pan-Indian star looks charming as always in the role of a young ruffian, while Aishwarya perfectly fits the part of a small-town girl with a mind of her own. From the subtle chemistry between the lead actors to the backdrop of a Kerala town from the late 1980s, everything about the Ee Ulakin song reminds us of some of the classic Malayalam films from that era.

Watch the Ee Ulakin song video from King of Kotha, below:

About King Of Kotha

The Abhilash Joshiy directorial, which is touted to be a period action thriller set in the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, features Dulquer Salmaan in a never-seen-before avatar. The pan-Indian star is set to play a young man who emerges as a gangster in King of Kotha, which is set to release in four languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in the film, which features Prasanna, ‘Dancing Rose’ Shabeer, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in the supporting roles. The much-awaited project, which is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios, will hit the theatres on August 24, Thursday.

