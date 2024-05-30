Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar gets a release date

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for yet another film with Venky Atluri, titled Lucky Baskhar. The release date of the film has just been announced.

Lucky Baskhar gets a release date (Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/ Instagram)
Lucky Baskhar, the next film of Dulquer Salmaan is expected to create a huge buzz. The much-awaited film is set to release on September 27, and it will be a major box office clash with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s OG, directed by Sujeeth. 

Dulquer took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He wrote, “Gear up to witness the extra-ordinary tale of #LuckyBhaskar in theatres from SEPTEMBER 27th!”

Lucky Baskhar release date


After the box office success of Vaathi, starring Dhanush in the lead, Venky Atluri has collaborated with Dulquer for another big-screen magic. It will be interesting to see what the director has to offer this time. 

Here’s everything you want to know about Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Bashkar is set in the late 80’s narrating the fascinating life of an ordinary bank cashier. After the huge pan India success of Sita Ramam, DQ is gearing up for another period drama. 

Meenakshi Chaudhary who has previously worked in Telugu films like Guntur Karam starring Mahesh Babu, and Khiladi starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, will now play the female lead in this Venky Atluri film. Meanwhile, Lucky Bashkar is right now in the final stage of the shooting part. 

The makers of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer are gearing up for another pan-India release. Dulquer has constantly worked in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films over the years and has delivered remarkable films like Ustaad Hotel, Charlie, Sita Ramam, and so on. Following the box office success of Venky Atluri with films like Vaathi and Tholi Prema, fans are now excited about the recent collaboration between these two. 

Srikara Studios is presenting the film while Sai Souianva of Sithara Entertainment, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of Lucky Bhaskar. Renowned music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music and Nimish Ravi is working as the cinematographer. Navin Nooli is the editor. Banglan, the National Award winner in the production design department is also associated with the DQ film.

About Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Meanwhile, OG, the Pawan Kalyan film stars Omi Bhau, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and others in key roles. The film, set to release on September 27, will have a huge box office clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bashkar.

Credits: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
