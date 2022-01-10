Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited film Salute postponed; Actor says 'must prioritise health & safety'

Salute, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, for Pongal, has got postponed. The actor, who is also producing the film, announced through social media that due to a sudden spike in the COVID-19 Omicron virus, they have made the difficult decision to postpone Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared an official statement to announce his news as he wrote, "{We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of “Salute”. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety.We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support.#Salute #Salutepostponed #SafetyFirst #OurApologies."

Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first full-fledged police character of his career in Salute, which features Bollywood actress Diana Penty as the female lead. The movie features Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, and others in the key roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan poses as Aravind Karunakaran; Shares latest still from Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute