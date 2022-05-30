Dulquer Salmaan's newfound love is photography; Captures serene pics of wife, daughter & nature

Dulquer Salmaan has found a new interest and love and that is photography. The actor is currently obsessed with capturing the world him around and it's all things beautiful. He shared some serene pics clicked by himself on social media and we must say he is acing the role of the photographer too. In the series of pics, one can see his wife Amal, daughter Maryam and nature.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a series of pics clicked by him as he flaunted his love for photography. From birds, flowers, ludo board and others, he captured little things of his daily life so beautifully. He also captured a candid monochrome pic of his wife Amal Sufiyaa.

Sharing the pics in Dulquer Salmaan, "Leica Photo Dump#newfoundlove #obsessed #cantputitdown #weekslikethis #captures #leicagram #expectmoreofthese."

Take a look here:

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan has a couple of films in the kitty. He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, he has an upcoming Hindi film Chup- Revenge of the Artist, helmed by filmmaker R Balki.

The handsome hunk also has a bilingual film Sita Ramam with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The film is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, it is jointly produced by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies who also produced Mahanati and recently the first single Oh Sita Hey Rama was released.

The film will release worldwide on August 5. Sita Ramam is the Hey Sinamika actor’s second Tollywood film after the 2018 biopic, Mahanti, which was a blockbuster hit.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna & Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam to release worldwide on August 5