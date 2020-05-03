Dulquer Salmaan's stylish childhood picture with dad Mammootty is going viral & we are totally in love with it
Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan share an amazing bond and their unseen throwback picture is setting major father-son goals. A picture of young Dulquer Salmaan posing with his megastar father Mammootty on the sets of his film has surfaced on social media. DQ looks as stylish as his father as he sports sunglasses. Dulquer has got that swag and style from his father and this picture proves it. Don't they look dashing together? This lovely picture is winning hearts on social media. The dashing young star shares a good rapport with his father and has been following his steps since childhood.
.@mammukka @dulQuer #Mammootty #Dulquer #Dq#Bilal #Kurup pic.twitter.com/BFKioEUZz7
— Dq-Mammootty Fans (@DqMammoottyFans) May 2, 2020
On the work front, Dulquer will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film titled "Hey Sinamika".
He will be seen next playing a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the upcoming film, Kurup.
Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal feels insecure as her husband gets the female attention? Here's what actor said
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.