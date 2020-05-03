Dulquer Salmaan's stylish childhood picture with dad Mammootty is going viral & we are totally in love with it

A picture of young Dulquer Salmaan posing with his megastar father Mammootty on the sets of his film has surfaced on social media.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan share an amazing bond and their unseen throwback picture is setting major father-son goals. A picture of young Dulquer Salmaan posing with his megastar father Mammootty on the sets of his film has surfaced on social media. DQ looks as stylish as his father as he sports sunglasses. Dulquer has got that swag and style from his father and this picture proves it. Don't they look dashing together? This lovely picture is winning hearts on social media. The dashing young star shares a good rapport with his father and has been following his steps since childhood.

In an old interview with Vogue India, Dulquer had revealed how he never felt wealthy despite his dad being a big star. “I grew up thinking things could go wrong any moment,” he said. “My mom would always say this is like a lottery, we don’t know how long it will last. Dad’s career could go up or down, and we’ve had phases where he had a year of bad films. So, I’ve never felt wealthy," Dulquer Salmaan added as he spoke about his view on fame and cinema.

.@mammukka @dulQuer #Mammootty #Dulquer #Dq#Bilal #Kurup pic.twitter.com/BFKioEUZz7 — Dq-Mammootty Fans (@DqMammoottyFans) May 2, 2020

On the work front, Dulquer will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film titled "Hey Sinamika".

He will be seen next playing a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the upcoming film, Kurup.

