Dulquer Salmaan's THIS gesture towards Suriya during the latter's Kerala visit will leave you amazed

There are strong rumors going around that Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan will act together in a film helmed by Sudha Kongara very soon. Even though Sudha and Suriya's collaboration for the second time after Soorarai Pottru is not a secret anymore, there has yet to be an official confirmation pertaining to Dulquer’s involvement in the film.

Amidst all of this, Suriya was spotted in Kerala in Dulquer’s car. It is well known that the latter has an exciting car collection, and the Charlie actor has himself talked about the same on multiple occasions. Suriya was spotted in a Steel Blue Mercedes Benz V-Class, V220d Elite, to be precise.

Suriya spotted with Dulquer Salmaan’s personal bodyguard

As per other reports that are going around, Suriya was also spotted with Dulquer Salmaan’s personal bodyguard during his Kerala visit while he was at the airport. The actor had arrived in Kerala for a fans meeting. The videos and pictures of the actor during his Kerala visit have been going viral all over social media.

The reports that have been coming out are also viewed by fans as an indication that the Suriya and Dulquer collaboration rumors are indeed true. The two popular stars certainly seem to share a great bond in real life. Only time will tell whether this bond will translate to the screen if they come together for the film with Sudha Kongara.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

The Bangalore Days actor has been super busy lately; he has two releases this very month. His web series Guns and Gulaabs was released today, August 18. The series directed by Raj & DK also features Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Dulquer.

On the other hand, he also has King of Kotha coming up later this month. The film is expected to showcase Dulquer in an out-and-out mass avatar, which will definitely be something new for his fans. Also, the latest reports suggest that the actor will also feature in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin’s next film, Kalki 2898 AD. The actor has avoided confirming or denying his involvement in the film. Not just Dulquer, Nani is also rumored to do a cameo in the film.

If all these projects turn out to be well-received, then there will be no stopping Dulquer and his pan-Indian stardom.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh or Sai Pallavi; who will be Naga Chaitanya's new onscreen pair?