Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amaal is smitten by his new look and their mushy social media PDA will make you go aww

The happily married couple, Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal have now sent their fans into a tizzy as they indulge in PDA on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Sufiya are one of the cutest couples in the Mollywood industry. The couple never fails to grab our attention with their stunning photos on social media. The happily married couple has now sent their fans into a tizzy with as they display their love for each other on social media. DQ recently shared a few photos of his new look in long curls and rugged beard and it has taken social media by storm. However, what has caught everyone's attention is Amaal's reaction to his new look. Reposting his wife's reaction to it, DQ wrote, "haha approved by Mrs."

Clearly, Amaal is smitten by the actor's new look & their social media PDA is too cute for words. He replied with a GIF, "Ur Cute". During one of the interviews earlier this year, Dulquer Salmaan recollected how he met his ladylove. “We had a love marriage with the blessings of our family. When I returned home after completing my studies in US, my family and friends started to search for a perfect life partner for me. One day, they told me about a girl who was five years junior to me at my school. My friends cross-checked our biodata to find similarities between us."

The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mariyam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017.

Meanwhile, check out Amaal's reaction to Dulquer Salmaan's new look:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: Actor pens an emotional note for fans; Shiva Rajkumar and others send wishes

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan's production film Maniyarayile Ashokan released on Netflix. He is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×