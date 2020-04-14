Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal feels insecure of him getting all the female attention? Here's what the actor says

During a recent interview, Dulquer Salmaan was asked if his wife Amal feels insecure over him getting a lot of female attention from fans on social media. To this, he had a very unexpected and cute response.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are one of the best celebrity couples in the South Indian film industry. Their love story is one of our favourites. The heartthrob of millions, Dulquer gathered all the courage and asked Amal for their first coffee date and well, rest is the history. Married for 9 years now, the couple has been setting major relationship goals. Well, Dulquer has always stated that his wife is his best friend, who totally understands him. On the other hand, he keeps himself balanced being a lovely husband, a proud father and a superstar son.

During a recent interview, DQ was asked if his wife Amal feels insecure over him getting a lot of female attention from fans on social media. To this, he had a very unexpected and cute response. In an interview with DC, Dulquer Salmaan said, “No, not at all. Sometimes I also tell her to comment for me, but it’s like ghar ki murgi dal barabar (familiarity breeds contempt). However, my wife is very secure."

Talking about his Princess Maryam, Dulquer said, "While at home, I love to change the nappies of my daughter."

The Malayalam and Bollywood actor Dulquer got married to Amal Sufiya on December 22, 2011. They were blessed with first child, baby girl- Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017. By profession, Amal is an architect and also an expert interior designer.

On the work front, the actor is basking in the success of his latest Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

He will be seen next playing a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup in the upcoming film, Kurup. The another romantic-drama that audience is looking forward to is Hey Sinamika alongside actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

