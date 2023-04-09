Dulquer Salman slays in off-duty mirror selfie; Hints at a new makeover for next film

Dulquer Salman has been on a Pan-Indian rampage for the last two years. He has been seen across regional cinema in various languages and has been getting a lot of traction for his work. He was seen last in three big Indian films, Sita Ramam, Chup, and Kurup in three different languages. Any small update from him recently is getting the fans excited and similarly, his social media updates are keeping followers invested these days. Recently, Dulquer shared a post on Instagram in his current look with his long hair intact and suggesting a possible look change in the coming days

Dulquer Salman’s new makeover?

The Sita Ramam actor took to his Instagram to share a picture in casuals and he goes on to say that he is having a makeover soon. It is not clear if the look change is in relation to any upcoming film, but he goes on to say that he has gotten pretty attached to his hair lock, which is considered to be one of his most attractive qualities as per his fans all over the internet. The mirror selfie sees the star in his most candid self and in an “off-duty look” The actor goes on to mention in the post that he will be missing his long hair look and hints at a possible announcement next month. His social media hashtags have a separate fan base and his style of writing keywords in funny hashtags.

What's in store?

Dulquer Salman has been busy making films across industries at such a quick pace that he is in a short break between projects. He has wrapped up the shoot of his biggest Malayalam film to date, King of Kotha. The film is being helmed by debutant Abhilash Joshy and is touted to be a big-canvas gangster film with Dulquer playing a never-before-seen avatar. It has been in production for some time now and the long hair look was particularly calibrated for his appearance in that film.He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series “Guns and Gulaabs”, where he will be sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav . This is his fourth Hindi project after films like 'Karwaan',' Zoya Factor, and 'Chup' and will be released soon for streaming.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal are a sight to behold in this black outfit from NMACC gala night; See Pics