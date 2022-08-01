Dulquer Salmaan wishes Sita aka Mrunal Thakur with heartfelt birthday note: Sita Ramam will be best present

Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur have created quite a buzz with their upcoming film Sita Ramam. The duo, who are playing Ram and Sita in the film, have become the talk of the town with their beautiful chemistry not just on-screen but off-screen too. Today, as Mrunal Thakur is celebrating her birthday, dear co-star Dulquer Salmaan has a beautiful birthday wish for her.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a video of twirling Mrunal and penned a note, which read, "In our first meeting when you said “Macha are you ready” I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you’ve done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you’ll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present."

Read full note of Dulquer Salmaan for Mrunal Thakur

For the unversed, Mrunal too penned an adorable birthday note to Dulquer a few days ago. She called him 'macha' and 'fellow Leo'.

The Hey Sinamika star will essay the role of Lieutenant Ram in the drama, while Mrunal Thakur will play his lady love, Sita Mahalakshmi. Apart from these two, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick. It seems like this romantic tale is loosely inspired by the characters of Ramayana. As Ram and Sita are separated due to some unpleasant circumstances, Lord Hanuman helps them get back together. The Pushpa actress will be seen as Afree, a character who will assist the two lovers reunite.

Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.