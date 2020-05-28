Dulquer Salman's film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal to be re released in Dubai theatres?

As per news reports, the Kurup actor's Tamil drama titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be hitting the big screen once again as the theatres are reopening in Dubai.

If reports are to be believed then Dulquer Salman's Tamil flick Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be re-releasing in Dubai theatres. As per news reports, the Kurup actor's Tamil drama titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be hitting the big screen once again as the theatres are reopening in Dubai. The theatres across the globe were shut due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The production and shooting work on films has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, as slowly and steadily the economies are re-opening, theatres in Dubai will be releasing some previously released film.

One of those films is Dulquer Salman's film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. On the work front, Dulquer Salman will be seen in the highly-anticipated gangster drama called Kurup. According to news reports, the Varane Avashyamund actor will be essaying the lead role of a gangster. News reports further add that the film Kurup will be the lead actor's most expensive film so far. The film is helmed by the south director, Srinath Rajendran. The Dulquer Salman starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 35 crores. The southern drama will revolve around the life of Sukumara Kurup. The sultry siren, Sobhita Dhulipala will be paired opposite the Ok Kanmani actor.

Dubai cinemas are open now ! following strict hygine procedures voxcinemas Malayalam films #forensic and #trance Tickets are now on sale, along with tamil film #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal and many #bollywood #hollywood and international contents Dhananjayang pic.twitter.com/yzM5wNhXrd — Sujith J Nair (jsujithnair) May 27, 2020

The much-awaited drama, Kurup remains to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The makers of the film, released a poster on the eve of Eid and the fans went gaga over it. The poster features Dulquer Salman in a sleek retro look.

