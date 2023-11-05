Dum Masala Promo: Mahesh Babu give peek into spicy new song from Guntur Kaaram; track to release on THIS date

Mahesh Babu and director Srinivas are joining hands together one more time for Guntur Kaaram after their previous outings like Athadu and Khaleja. The film which has had its share of pre-productional mishaps is finally dropping its first single.

The first single from Guntur Kaaram titled Dum Masala will be dropped on YouTube on November 7. And, from the looks of it, it’s touted to be a spicy hit.

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram makers drop first song Dum Masala’s promo

The song which only shares a snippet of the whole single, features a fun track that explores the mass nature of the film and the song. The film’s tracks are being composed by S Thaman who previously worked with both director Trivikram in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and with Mahesh Babu in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram.

The single Dum Masala is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Thaman together, with the lyrics being penned by 'Saraswati Putra' Ramajogayya Sastry. The first single from the film would be the official update of the film after their Dusshera special poster which was released a few days back.

Moreover, the film was embroiled in a casting issue earlier when the leading lady Pooja Hegde backed out of the project. Later, the second lead actress in the movie, Sreeleela took up her role, and actress Meenakshii Chaudhary bagged the role of the second lead.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Aside from the fact that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands again for their next film, Guntur Kaaram, the actor is also set to be part of director SS Rajamouli’s next film.

The film which is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure movie is tentatively called SSMB29. It is said to be based on the character of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology and will feature a large array of characters, from both inside and outside India.

