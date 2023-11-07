Dum Masala song OUT: First single from Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram dropped; promises a spicy treat

The song Dum Masala from the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram has finally been released on YouTube. The song surely depicts the fiery nature of the mass masala movie.

The song composed by S Thaman is sung by himself along with Sanjith Hegde. The lyrics were penned by 'Saraswati Putra' Ramajogayya Sastry with a Spice rap in the song written by Trivikram Srinivas himself.

Watch the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram

