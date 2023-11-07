Dum Masala song OUT: First single from Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram dropped; promises a spicy treat
The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram have finally dropped the first single Dum Masala and surely is fiery to watch. Check it out!
Key Highlight
The song Dum Masala from the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram has finally been released on YouTube. The song surely depicts the fiery nature of the mass masala movie.
The song composed by S Thaman is sung by himself along with Sanjith Hegde. The lyrics were penned by 'Saraswati Putra' Ramajogayya Sastry with a Spice rap in the song written by Trivikram Srinivas himself.
Watch the song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram
Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music India)
