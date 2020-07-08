Duniya Vijay, Amita Ranganath, Aravind Koushik express shock over Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda’s suicide

Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the upcoming film Salaga, shared a heartfelt and lengthy note and stated that he was extremely shocked to hear the news.

Susheel Gowda, a popular Kannada TV actor committed suicide in his home town in Karnataka’s Mandya yesterday. The exact reason for his suicide is still not known. His family, friends, and his close circle in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor’s death. Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the upcoming film Salaga, shared a heartfelt and lengthy note and stated that he was extremely shocked to hear the news.

Susheel Gowda is playing the role of a cop in Salaga. Duniya Vijay wrote on social media, “When I saw him for the first time, my immediate thought was that he has all qualities to become a good hero. It is very unfortunate that he left us even before the movie got released. Suicide is not the answer for any problem. More than Coronavirus, the fear of leading life and people’s loss of faith in life due to this crisis is causing more damage. W should stay strong to overcome the crisis.”

Check the post here:

Aravind Koushik, the director of Susheel’s Tv series Anthpura, wrote on his Facebook page, "Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace." Susheel Gowdashot shot to his fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura. Other than acting, Susheel was a fitness trainer and a model. After the police conduct an inquiry, the reason for his suicide is expected to be revealed.

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×