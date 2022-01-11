Duniya Vijay and Sadhu Kokila likely to face charges; Booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Sandalwood celebs Duniya Vijay and Sadhu Kokila have landed in a legal soup. An FIR has been filed against the actor and comedian for defying COVID-19 norms while participating in Mekedatu padayatra. As per the complaint, they have been booked under unlawful assembly and endangering human life or personal safety of others through acts of negligence.

However, Sadhu Kokila and Duniya Vijay are yet to respond to the FIR filed against them. Commenting on the matter, Sadhu Kokila said during a media interaction that he took part in Padayatra as a citizen and not from Sandalwood fraternity. He even crooned couple of songs by keeping water as a main theme. Meanwhile, it was speculated that actor Shivaraj kumar will flag off Padayatra during the event, but as it turns out these were just speculations. In the meantime, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and M Mallikarjun Kharge are also facing charges on the same grounds.

On the professional front, Sadhu Kokila will once again don the director’s cap for his latest outing, Jolly Life. The film is based on the life of college students. He has previously directed movies like Gange Baare Thunge Baare, Rakshasa, Devru, Police Story 3, Shourya and Raktha Kanneeru to name a few.