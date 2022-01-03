NBK107: Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay on board for Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer

Masses entertainer Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna will be joining hands with successful filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for this next venture. Now Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay has come onboard for the project. The makers release the news on Twitter, “Team #NBK107 welcomes Sandalwood Sensation #DuniyaVijay on board for a powerful role”. Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna has just delivered a massive blockbuster with Akhanda. Also, Gopichand Malineni has also given a massive hit with his last outing as a director, Krack.

