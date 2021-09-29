Duniya Vijay & Dhananjaya's Kannada film Salaga to clash with Kiccha Sudeep Kotigobba 3 on October 14

Duniya Vijay's directorial debut Kannada film, Salaga, will finally hit the theatres on October 14. The makers took to social media and announced this big news and fans are extremely as it is the most awaited film. Salaga also features Nagabhushana, BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles. The film stars Duniya Vijay, Dhananjaya, and Sanjana Anand in the lead roles.

Salaga is clashing at the box office with Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3, which is slated to release on October 14 as well. The Karnataka government recently granted 100% occupancy in cinema halls so the Kannada industry is buzzing with movie releases.

Salaga, produced by K.P. Sreekanth, is an extra special project for Duniya Vijay as the marks his directorial debut. Amidst all the chaos and confusion, Vijay has an air of tension and anxiety around him but the actor-director feels quite confident about the product he is offering to the audience.

Salaga has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salaga was initially set for an April 15 release but was postponed to on August 20, which again got delayed. Salaga, based on the underworld, is bankrolled by KP Sreekanth and has Sanjana Anand as the female lead. The film’s music has been composed by Charan Raj.