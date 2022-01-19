Duniya Vijay informs fans he will not celebrate his birthday this year due to THIS reason

Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay will be turning 48 tomorrow. However, the actor and director informed that he will not be celebrating his birthday with fans this year. The reason for this decision is the demise of his parents, Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise and the ongoing pandemic. The actor took to his social media account, requesting his fans for the same.

The actor penned a lengthy post that read, “Salute to the fans. This is the time when the whole world is in trouble. You all have given me an unprecedented win at this time. I know that you have the desire to celebrate my birthday grandly in such a moment. I also wanted to meet you all on my birthday.

My mother and father who raised me for the past four decades became a victim of fate this year. And dear Puneeth Rajkumar also left us all. How can I celebrate my birthday with these pains. Along with Covid cases are also increasing day by day. Not celebrating birthdays this year because of your health and I am suffering from losing my dad, mom, and dad. I won't be at home on my birthday so nobody should come near my house. Wish me from where you are. My fans are everything for me who lost my dad's mom. So let your wishes and blessings be upon me.”

In the meantime, Duniya Vijay will play an antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film tentatively titled NBK 107. The actor is doing some rigorous training to prepare for the character.

