Dussehra 2022: After Adipurush teaser launch, Prabhas heads for Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi React

Prabhas will be seen as Raghava, the King of Ayodhya in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. As we informed earlier, the Baahubali star will be burning the effigy of Raavan at the famous Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi. Recently, the actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to the capital city. He kept his off-duty look comfortable and casual in a white kurta, and blue trousers, paired with a white beanie.

For the unversed, the Lav Kush Ramleela festivities commenced on 26th September and will conclude today on Vijaya Dashami, 5th October. Speaking to ANI, the head of Lav Kush Ramleela committee, Arjun Kumar was quoted saying, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of lord Rama in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra". He also revealed, "Like always, there are going to be three effigies- each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off".