Dussehra 2022: After Adipurush teaser launch, Prabhas heads for Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi React

Dussehra 2022: After Adipurush teaser launch, Prabhas heads for Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
Prabhas was captured by the shutterbugs today at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to the National Capital.
Prabhas will be seen as Raghava, the King of Ayodhya in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. As we informed earlier, the Baahubali star will be burning the effigy of Raavan at the famous Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi. Recently, the actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to the capital city. He kept his off-duty look comfortable and casual in a white kurta, and blue trousers, paired with a white beanie.
For the unversed, the Lav Kush Ramleela festivities commenced on 26th September and will conclude today on Vijaya Dashami, 5th October. Speaking to ANI, the head of Lav Kush Ramleela committee, Arjun Kumar was quoted saying, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of lord Rama in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra". He also revealed, "Like always, there are going to be three effigies- each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off".
On the other hand, the makers recently unveiled the Adipurush teaser at a grand event. The clip hints that the film will depict a reimagined version of the epic tale of Ramayana. However, the teaser is being trolled for its VFX. Defending it, filmmaker Om Raut claimed that the movie is not meant for mobile phone screens, but for silver screens.
Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana, which is set around 7000 years ago. It talks about Raghav’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was wrongfully abducted by King Lankesh. While Kriti Sanon will play the role of Janaki in the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.
The film is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on 12th January 202.
