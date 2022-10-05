Dussehra 2022: Mohanlal, Ram Charan and others celebrate the triumph of good over evil and wish fans

Dussehra aka Vijayadashami, many celebrities took to social media and penned lovely wishes. Superstar Mohanlal wrote on Twitter, "My prayers for the good future of all the children who write their first letter today. Happy Vijayadashami." Anushka Shetty also dropped a picture of Maa Durga on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Happy Dussehra." RRR star Ram Charan wished with the following words, "Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra May there be peace, prosperity, and love among all of us. This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with #Godfather !!"

Check out the wishes below:

Additionally, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted a picture of dad Rajinikanth busy on his phone and penned on Instagram, "nofilter needed, nothing false, flawless...A frame that can never go wrong...A face that can never have a wrong angle..#fatherlove...Positive priceless picture perfect...Hope all your days are as the above line states...Wishing everyone a happy #vijayadhasami."Others including Gopichand, Nithiin and Vishal also penned lovely Dussehra wishes on the micro-blogging site.