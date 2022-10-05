Dussehra 2022: Mohanlal, Ram Charan and others celebrate the triumph of good over evil and wish fans
On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra celebrities including Mohanlal, Ram Charan, Gopichand, Nithiin and others wished fans on social media.
Dussehra aka Vijayadashami, many celebrities took to social media and penned lovely wishes. Superstar Mohanlal wrote on Twitter, "My prayers for the good future of all the children who write their first letter today. Happy Vijayadashami." Anushka Shetty also dropped a picture of Maa Durga on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Happy Dussehra."
RRR star Ram Charan wished with the following words, "Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra May there be peace, prosperity, and love among all of us. This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with #Godfather !!"
Check out the wishes below:
Additionally, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted a picture of dad Rajinikanth busy on his phone and penned on Instagram, "nofilter needed, nothing false, flawless...A frame that can never go wrong...A face that can never have a wrong angle..#fatherlove...Positive priceless picture perfect...Hope all your days are as the above line states...Wishing everyone a happy #vijayadhasami."Others including Gopichand, Nithiin and Vishal also penned lovely Dussehra wishes on the micro-blogging site.
Today, two major movies including Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather and Nagarjuna-led The Ghost has made it to the theatres. Both projects were highly anticipated by the audience.
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna was asked about this big clash at the box office. Replying to this, the actor said, “I have always looked up to him, he has achieved so much, and people just love him there. He is a mighty opponent, so of course, I am worried and anxious. But we know that the festival season is like that. Dussehra festival has traditionally had two to three films released in the last 40-50 years. They do well, now if the film is bad it won’t do well. Even if it's a solo release it won’t do well if the film is bad.”
