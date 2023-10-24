Dussehra 2023: From Chiranjeevi to KGF star Yash, here are actors who made this festival special

Dussehra or in some parts of the country plainly called Vijayadashami is observed every year to commemorate the end of the Navratri festival. From musical chants for Goddess Durga to large processions carrying the idols for immersion, all celebrate the festival with great pomp and immense joy.

Today, the big stars of Indian cinema also conveyed their wishes, shared new posters or updates about their films, and even shared some family pictures to usher in the festivities. From megastar Chiranjeevi, and Anil Kapoor to the very own Rocking Star Yash everyone shared well wishes and how!

Some tweets and wishes from our beloved stars

Chiranjeevi’s tweet

Sharing his immense love and wishes to everyone, Chiranjeevi shared a wonderful tweet of Goddess Durga’s picture with the caption, “Happy Dussehra to All! May Maa Durga give us the strength to ward off the evil! May the festive spirit of Navratri spread cheers and foster goodness around and in our thoughts!!”

Meanwhile, the team of Mega156 also did a grand pooja today to mark the blessed beginning of their next production.

Anil Kapoor’s tweet

Reposting his festive outlook on Dussehra, our very own Mr India shared a new smashing look on X with the caption, “Happy Dussehra to all of you.” Moreover, the team of Anil Kapoor’s next Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared a special video from the film.

Thalapathy 68 pooja

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the team of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film also shared their wishes and dropped the pooja video from the film, confirming the cast and crew for the film.

Emraan Hashmi’s Dussehra tweet

The OG villain who is set to blaze up the screen on fire with Pawan Kalyan also shared heartfelt Dussehra wishes to his fans today. We are seriously going to see his menacing performance in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 soon too.

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Dussehra special post

The Rocking Star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit also shared a regal post of themselves in stylish outfits, wishing their fans everywhere a happy Dussehra.

