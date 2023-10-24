Dusshera 2023: Yash and Radhika Pandit make for stylish couple posing in balcony of their lavish duplex house

Superstar Yash and his wife actress Radhika Pandit dropped a series of new vibrant and festive pic for Dusshera today commemorating the festival. The actress can be seen enjoying the festivities with her hubby posing before the camera for some really good pictures. Both of them looked stylish in their outfits with a pristine look of charm and grace. The photos are being lapped up by fans and are starting to go viral as well.

Check out the official IG post

The good-looking couple was showered with love and praise from fans as they radiated an ethnic and royal glow.

Radhika was seen in a blue saree which went along with some gorgeous traditional jewelry while Yash was seen rocking a gray-colored outfit with his full-grown beard and black shades which paired well with a gray-colored beanie cap.

Sharing the picture on her IG handle, Radhika Pandit wrote “Write a Wishing you a Happy Dasara filled with joy and blessings! Happy and blessed dasara festival wishes!”

Aside from their fans commenting on their looks and outfits, more people wanted to know about Yash’s next project and any updates on that front. The KGF star is surely taking his time before officially announcing his next project and it is highly anticipated how it will turn out now.

More about Yash’s work front

As reported a while ago, Yash is likely to team up with Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas for his tentatively titled movie Yash 19. The film which is expected to start its filming in December this year is currently undergoing prep work. Yash has been keen on choosing his next film after the success of KGF and with offers coming in from multiple industries now, it is likely that Yash will be picky about his scripts.

The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be a heavy-on-content action film along with actress Samyuktha might play the leading role in it. Nothing has been confirmed as of now and will be only known as further talks go on.

Furthermore, Yash is also in talks with director Nitesh Tiwari for his Ramayana film with actor Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Lord Ram. Reports suggest that Yash would be roped in to play the character of Ravan from the Hindu mythology epic with actress Sai Pallavi in talks for playing Sita. However, these reports have also not yet been officially confirmed.

