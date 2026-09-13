DV4 Titled Jackie: Dhruv Vikram announces his next release helmed by Kanguva co-writer Karan Arvind Kumar

Dhruv Vikram was last seen in a lead role in the Mari Selvaraj-directed sports action drama Bison. Now, the actor is all set to star in a commercial entertainer, which has been officially titled Jackie.

DV4 is titled Jackie: Dhruv Vikram to star in a commercial entertainer flick

Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the official first-look poster of DV4, officially revealing its title as Jackie . The animated poster features the Aditya Varma actor in a brawling mode, taking a power-packed swing.

Sharing the post, the team penned, “Jackie - No Retakes Allowed, will be an out and out commercial entertainer, it’s a promise.”

Here’s the post:

The upcoming film will be helmed by Karan Arvind Kumar, who previously worked as a co-writer on the Suriya-starrer fantasy actioner Kanguva. With the upcoming movie featuring musical tracks and a score composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the cinematography will be handled by Viki. Moreover, Jayasuriya will serve as the editor.

According to online reports, the makers have reportedly finalised a double-digit OTT deal for the film. However, the team has not officially confirmed the same. Initially, it was speculated that the film might have music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Recently, Dhruv Vikram made headlines after his alleged ex-girlfriend and actress Anupama Parameswaran commented on her recent relationship. She opened up about her past relationship and described her former partner as a narcissistic person. The actress said that the person would behave differently from one day to the next, with a certain cycle of toxicity repeating over and over again.

While Anupama did not name anyone, several netizens speculated that she was referring to Dhruv Vikram. Speculation about their alleged relationship had been doing the rounds for some time. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the reports.

Dhruv Vikram’s work front

Dhruv Vikram was last seen in the sports action drama Bison. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film follows the journey of Kittan, a young man who dreams of becoming a professional kabaddi player and representing India on the international stage.

From a young age, Kittan aspires to pursue kabaddi. The story explores the challenges he faces because of his identity and the deep-rooted prejudices of those around him. Whether he succeeds in fulfilling his dream forms the core of the narrative.

Alongside Dhruv Vikram, the film also stars Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, and several others in key roles. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

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