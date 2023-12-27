Eagle Second Single: Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar’s chemistry steals limelight in melodious love track Gallanthe
The makers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, just dropped the film’s second single, titled Gallanthe. The song is a melodious love track.
Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle, which is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni has been the talk of the town for a while now. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, and Kavya Thapar in lead roles, is all set to hit the theaters on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti.
Earlier this month, the makers of the film dropped its official trailer, which showcased Ravi Teja in an avatar never seen before. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released the film’s second single, titled Gallanthe. The song is a melodious love track, which brings the chemistry between the Mass Maharaja and Kavya Thapar to the forefront.
Check out the Eagle song Gallanthe below:
The word ‘gallanthe’ in Telugu, loosely translates to love. The song practically suggests that Ravi Teja’s character is lost in his feelings for Kavya Thapar’s character. The song, which seems to be shot in foreign locations, seems to feature a well-choreographed dance as well. DavZanD’s composition perfectly suits the lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth, aka KK. The song is then brought to life through the voices of Kapil Kapilan and Lynn.
More about Eagle
Eagle marks the second collaboration between Karthik Gattamneni and Ravi Teja, who previously worked together in the 2022 film Dhamaka. The film also features an ensemble cast including Madhubala, Ajay Ghosh, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the three main actors.
The film’s trailer, which was released on December 20, gave fans a basic idea of what could be expected from the film. Eagle seems to be an action thriller film, with an aura of mystery surrounding Ravi Teja’s character. His character has been described through other people’s words, leading to a dichotomy among the descriptions as well. While one set of people describe him as a ‘ruthless assassin’ another set literally offers prayers to his idol. From the trailer, it seems to be that Anupama Parameswaran’s character is trying to find Ravi Teja’s character.
The film has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory. Karm Chawla and Kamil Plocki crank the camera for the film, while Uthara takes care of the film’s editing. Karthik Gattamneni himself played a crucial role in these departments as well.
