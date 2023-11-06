Eagle Teaser OUT: Ravi Teja brings explosive energy to new action thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni
Ravi Teja is once again coming out with an action flick that is all set to fire up the screens next year.
Key Highlight
Eagle, starring Ravi Teja in the leading role dropped their first teaser today a few moments ago. The film which is directed by cinematographer turned director Karthik Gattamneni will be a spy action flick.
The film features Anupama Parmeswaran as the leading lady while actors Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, Kavya Thapar and many others will also be joining it. The film is slated to release on Jan 13th, 2024.
Check out the official teaser of Ravi Teja’s Eagle
