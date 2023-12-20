Eagle Trailer Breakdown: Ravi Teja transforms into a mysterious action hero in Karthik Gattamneni directorial

Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Eagle is undeniably one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, features an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar and many more apart from the Mass Maharaja.

It was revealed earlier this year that the film will be hitting the silver screens on January 13th, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti. In the latest update, the makers of the film have just dropped the film’s trailer. The Vikramarkudu actor seems to be taking on the role of a mysterious action hero in the film.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer, which lasted 2 minutes and 11 seconds gave a basic idea of what fans can expect from the film. It created an aura of mystery around Ravi Teja’s character, where he is just described through other people’s words. While one set of people call him a ‘ruthless assassin’, and say that he is no ordinary man, another set of people literally offer prayers to his idol.

The trailer also made it quite clear that the Mass Maharaja’s character knows his way around weaponry, which has caused a lot of problems for certain international organizations as well. Additionally, from the looks of it, Anupama Parameswaran’s character seems to be trying to find Ravi Teja’s character, who is quite comparable to a legend. The trailer also suggested a romantic angle between the protagonist and Kavya Thapar’s character.

More about Eagle

Eagle features an ensemble cast including Madhubala, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the three lead characters. The film is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, who has previously worked with Ravi Teja in the 2022 film Dhamaka.

The film has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory while the music for the film has been composed by Davzand. The camera for the film has been cranked by Karm Chawla and Kamil Plocki, while Uthara has taken care of the film’s editing. The helmer has played a crucial role in these departments as well.

Ravi Teja on the workfront

After Eagle, Ravi Teja is all set to join hands with Gopichand Malineni in a film tentatively titled RT4GM. The Pooja ceremony of the film recently took place with the cast and crew of the film being announced as well. It is understood that the film would feature Indhuja and Selvaraghavan in lead roles, alongside the Dhamaka actor. Additionally, the music will be composed by Thaman S, while the camera will be cranked by GK Vishnu.

