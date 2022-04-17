Easter 2022: Allu Arjun, Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan & others post heartfelt wishes

Today is Easter, one of the most important festivals in the Christian culture. Not just Hollywood, but our South celebs also marked the celebration this year. Several personalities from various industries took to social media and penned Easter posts. Pushpa actor, Allu Arjun posted a lovely picture on the photo-sharing app where he can be seen posing in a restraint. He is standing amidst the Easter bunnies and looks cute as a button. It seems the star is on an Easter feast with his loved ones.

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and wished the fans a Happy Easter. She shared a video of her breaking the Easter egg. Also, Sai Dharam Tej Tweeted, "Happy Easter to you all !! Wishing all the Happiness, Joy & Love forever." Take a look. Meanwhile, Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan also took to his social media handle and shares a 'Happy Easter' poster to wish his fans. Mahesh Babu's wife and former beauty queen, Namrata Shirodkar also wished her supporters in a similar way.

On the other side, Allu Arjun will be shooting for the second part of the Pushpa franchise. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the project is expected to go on the floors soon. Meanwhile, Samantha just wrapped up the dubbing for her upcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his second Telugu project titled Sita Ramam alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunalini Thakur. Furthermore, Sai Dharam Tej will play the lead in Karthik Dandu’s next, called, for now, SDT 15.

