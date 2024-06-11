ED launches investigation against producers of Manjummel Boys in money laundering case; Report

In a recent turn of events, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation against the producers of Manjummel Boys over a money laundering case. After the makers failed to respond to the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the officials are also set to send a second notice to the makers.

According to On Manorama, an initial notice was sent to the production company, Parava Films’ founders Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony. The alleged money laundering case was filed against the makers after the film’s investor Siraj Valiyathara Hameed accused them of cheating.

ED to investigate the money laundering case on Manjummel Boys producers

The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys created an awe-inspiring and enthralling cinematic experience for the audience this year. The massive success of the film was resounded with the box office collection it made, making it one of the highest grossers in Malayalam cinema.

However, the makers were brought into the crosshairs of the controversy when the film’s investor claimed them of cheating him out of money. According to the complainant, the film’s producers had promised him 40% of the movie’s total profit share in return for his investment in the movie.

Even though the film is expected to have made Rs 220 crores at the box office, the makers backed out of this promise which led to the cheating case being filed. As the investigation of ED moves ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how the whole scenario turns out to be in the end.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram is a survival thriller movie starring Sreenath Bhasi and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. The film is based on a real-life event that took place in Kodaikanal’s Gunaa Caves aka Devil’s Kitchen. A group of friends from Kochi’s Manjummel travel there for vacation but one of them falls down into the ditch, prompting the friends to rescue him in any way possible.

Besides the lead actors, the film also featured actors like Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and many more in key roles. The movie released on February 22, 2024, is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

