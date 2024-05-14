Ed Sheeran enacts Allu Arjun’s iconic ‘Thaggedele’ step from Pushpa on The Great Indian Kapil Show; VIDEO

Allu Arjun is all geared up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024. With the film already a sensation among Indian fans, it seems that the movie has also gained a fan from the English lands.

A recent viral clip shows that when he appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, international singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran enacted the iconic ‘Thaggedele’ step performed by Allu Arjun in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The 2021 film’s craze had already made it a widely popular pop culture reference which seems to have transcended the seven seas as well.

Check out Ed Sheeran’s video featuring Allu Arjun’s iconic step

For those who are unaware, Ed Sheeran is a widely popular English singer and songwriter who became a global sensation back in 2017 with his song, Shape of You. He has always had a great connection with the people of India, frequently visiting the country and showing a genuine interest in Indian movies.

With the release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule inching close, this new video of Ed Sheeran has already gone viral, making fans all excited. Moreover, the movie has already generated quite a buzz with the teaser and recent single the makers had released. The single from the film called Pushpa Pushpa became a sensational hit on YouTube and was trending all over.

The Devi Sri Prasad composition quickly went viral on the internet, sparking reactions and inspiring people to create their own dance videos. The stylish star's moves took the song to a whole new level visually, leading to many online recreations.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead roles. The movie tells the tale of a red sandalwood smuggler who rises up the ranks of his syndicate, finally owning the business. However, with new threats already at his doorstep, the second film focuses on how the protagonist manages to stay at the top of his game.

The film also features actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more reprising their previous roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15th this year, coinciding with Independence Day.

