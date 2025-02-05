Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman and his son Ameen ahead of Chennai concert; fans demand collaboration

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! That's right, Ed Sheeran will be performing in Chennai today, February 5. Ahead of the event, the singer met with renowned composer AR Rahman and his son Ameen. After sharing photos from their meeting, fans quickly began to call for a collaboration between the popular duo.

In the photos, Ed Sheeran is seen smiling alongside AR Rahman and Ameen. He is also captured recording the Oscar-winning composer as he played his console in the studio. While sharing the pictures, the musician tagged the international sensation and added several red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans quickly took to the comment section and demanded a collaboration. A social media user wrote, "Oh, my parallelsss meet," while another commented, "@teddysphotos, do a song with ARR, please."

"Hoping their collaboration," "Going to frame this for my bedroom," and "I hope there's something huge gonna happen," read some other comments on the post.

Take a look at the photos below:

According to an NDTV report, AR Rahman will be joining Ed Sheeran during his Chennai concert for a surprise act.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is enjoying his time down south. Recently, he shared a video of himself soaking up the sun and enjoying a head massage. The video has gone viral across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip below:

He also dropped a video in which he was seen performing with singers ahead of his concert in Chennai. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang)."

Take a look at the post below:

Ed Sheeran kicked off his India tour with an impressive performance in Pune on January 30. Following that, he took the stage at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on February 2, with Armaan Malik opening the show. The tour is being organized by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. After his Chennai performance, Ed Sheeran is set to perform in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Shillong.