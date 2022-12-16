ED summons Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket

According to the latest reports, ED has summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh in the alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket.

Written by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Dec 16, 2022   |  05:13 PM IST  |  4K
Photo Courtesy: (Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of drug

ED has summoned Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket. For the unaware, the authorities have already interrogated Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh and actor and producer Charmee Kaur. Several celebrities were questioned in the alleged racket of supplying high-end narcotics.

About The Author
Prachi Malhotra
Prachi Malhotra

A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!