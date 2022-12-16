ED summons Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket
According to the latest reports, ED has summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh in the alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket.
TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of drug
ED has summoned Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case in connection with a high-end drugs racket. For the unaware, the authorities have already interrogated Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh and actor and producer Charmee Kaur. Several celebrities were questioned in the alleged racket of supplying high-end narcotics.
About The Author
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more
Advertisement
Credits: Times Now
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!