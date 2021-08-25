ED summons Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja & 12 others in 2017 Drug Case: Reports

A piece of shocking news from Tollywood! Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 12 big names from the South industry, including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, and others, in connection with a four-year-old money laundering case in drug trafficking and consumption, registered by Telengana Excise and Prohibition Department.

According to reports in Times Of India, Rakul Preet Singh has been asked to appear in front of the ED on September 6 and September 8, whereas Ravi Teja has to appear on September 9. In fact, reports also state that Ravi’s driver has also been summoned. Director Puri Jagannadh has been summoned too and has been asked to appear on August 31. Others, who have been summoned include Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tarun, and Tanish.

According to reports, an ED official said, “Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation.”

Back in 2017, the Special Investigation Team of the Excise department did not proceed against the film actors due to the lack of evidence. It was then assumed that they were given a clean chit as no chargesheet was filed against them then.

The Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department had registered 12 cases after seizing drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. chargesheets have been filed in 11 cases against drug traffickers.