Eega at Beyond Fest: 'Same love same Energy', fans go gaga over Nani, SS Rajamouli's 2012 film
Nani took to Twitter and penned a special birthday post of Eega director SS Rajamouli which was recently screened at the ongoing Beyond Fest.
Today, the iconic director SS Rajamouli has turned a year older and marking the special occasion, Natural Star Nani took to his Twitter handle and penned a very special wish for the RRR maker. He wrote, "A decade later...Other side of the globe...Same love same energy. Relived our first day first show memories with our Eega family and all of you in 2012...Happy birthday, MASTER @ssrajamouli."
Nani and SS Rajamouli worked together back in 2012 for the fantasy action drama, Eega. The venture was recently screened at the Beyond Fest 2022, which is taking place in Los Angeles right now. His Twitter post also included a video from inside the cinema hall, where the fans can be seen cheering at every scene.
Backed by Sai Korrapati's Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram production house, Kiccha Sudeep played the character of Sudeep in the drama, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in the role of Bindu. Now, coming to the technical crew of the movie, Janardhana Maharshi provided the dialogues for Eega, and M. M. Keeravani rendered the music for the film. While K. K. Senthil Kumar cranked the camera for the movie, editing was handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
Up next, Nani is currently working on the forthcoming mass entertainer, Dasara. Helmed by first-time director Srikanth Odela, the project will see National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady opposite Nani. The cast of the film also has Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in important roles, along with others.
Financed on a massive scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the venture will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.
