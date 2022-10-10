Eega at Beyond Fest: 'Same love same Energy', fans go gaga over Nani, SS Rajamouli's 2012 film

Today, the iconic director SS Rajamouli has turned a year older and marking the special occasion, Natural Star Nani took to his Twitter handle and penned a very special wish for the RRR maker. He wrote, "A decade later...Other side of the globe...Same love same energy. Relived our first day first show memories with our Eega family and all of you in 2012...Happy birthday, MASTER @ssrajamouli." Nani and SS Rajamouli worked together back in 2012 for the fantasy action drama, Eega. The venture was recently screened at the Beyond Fest 2022, which is taking place in Los Angeles right now. His Twitter post also included a video from inside the cinema hall, where the fans can be seen cheering at every scene.



