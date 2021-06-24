Eeran Mukil promo song from Cold Case: This soulful track goes along with the pace of the film

Amidst the strong buzz around the film, the promo song Eeran Mukil from Cold Case is out. The soulful track is sung by playback singer Harishankar K S and composed by Prakash Alex.

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case recently released the much-awaited trailer of the film and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The audience is super excited and can't wait to know what's in store for them next. Amidst the strong buzz around the film, the promo song Eeran Mukil from Cold Case is out. The soulful track is sung by playback singer Harishankar K S and composed by the supremely talented Prakash Alex. It perfectly blends with the pace of the film along with taking the narrative forward.

To give a wider glimpse of this riveting plot starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan, the makers of the film have released a promo of the beautiful song Eeran Mukil. The song showcases that while investigative journalist Medha (Aditi Balan) and ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran) are immersed in solving the murder mystery in parallel investigations, Eeran Mukil beautifully captures their independent struggles.

Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller and is all set for a global premiere on 30th June on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the song here:

Cold Case also stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan and Anil Nedumangad in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios, directed by debutant Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran on returning in the role of a cop for Cold Case: It was a different experience this time

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×