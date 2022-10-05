Eesho Movie Review: A pointless exercise in suspense saved in parts by an ever-dependable Jayasurya

Review by Arjun Menon Actor Jayasurya has been on the receiving end of the constantly changing business models and content structure of Malayalam Cinema and the evolving audience preferences. His films have been outliers, spare entries in terms of cinematic craft and wishful storytelling, focusing more on quasi-self-important leading man parts that flex his acting muscles, not for once bothered with a semblance of cinematic appeal by way of form or content concerns. Eesho seems to be catering to the innate reverie of Jayasurya’s love for tragic heroes that pose as token inspirational figures. The film is a pointless exercise in suspense further let down by the done-to-death revenge film clichés

The events unfurl through a mother and daughter’s story that sets up a dreadful picture of child abuse and societal apathy towards single mothers. Then we cut to the life of Ramachandra Pillai (Jaffer Idukki), a frail, old ATM security guard who is gearing up to testify in court against his ex-boss in an assault and murder case. We get a series of exposition fed to us on the nature of the case being fought and the grave threat to his life as the sole witness in the sensational case. All this plays out long forgotten scenes from countless films from the past with no real texture, or urgency in its worldview of the sexual crimes being endlessly referred to on screen. Jayasurya's entry Jayasurya enters as the wildly mannered, mystic stranger on a mission who comes across Ramachandra Pillai, on his night duty stint at the ATM and the rest of the film follows the structure of a single-night thriller, which plays out in real-time with the dullness of an unspectacular chamber drama that aspires to be a gritty thriller, examining moral concerns. The film is rescued in some fine moments by Jayasurya in his private conversation scenes with Jaffer Idukki, and their line readings have a sense of lived-in believability that the rest of the film fails to evoke throughout its runtime. Of course, this sort of creepy, defiant conversation reminds us of the fiery-eyed, emotionally nonchalant Jayasurya from films like Cocktail and Thank You from the past; however, unlike those well etched-out parts, the actor is not given much to work with here and even the lines are immediately forgettable.