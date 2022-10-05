Eesho Movie Review: A pointless exercise in suspense saved in parts by an ever-dependable Jayasurya
Eesho Movie Review: Jayasurya enters as the wildly mannered, mystic stranger on a mission who comes across Ramachandra Pillai, on his night duty stint at the ATM.
Name: Eesho
Director: Nadirshah
Cast: Jayasurya,Namitha Pramod
Rating: 2.5 / 5
Review by Arjun Menon
Actor Jayasurya has been on the receiving end of the constantly changing business models and content structure of Malayalam Cinema and the evolving audience preferences. His films have been outliers, spare entries in terms of cinematic craft and wishful storytelling, focusing more on quasi-self-important leading man parts that flex his acting muscles, not for once bothered with a semblance of cinematic appeal by way of form or content concerns. Eesho seems to be catering to the innate reverie of Jayasurya’s love for tragic heroes that pose as token inspirational figures. The film is a pointless exercise in suspense further let down by the done-to-death revenge film clichés
The events unfurl through a mother and daughter’s story that sets up a dreadful picture of child abuse and societal apathy towards single mothers. Then we cut to the life of Ramachandra Pillai (Jaffer Idukki), a frail, old ATM security guard who is gearing up to testify in court against his ex-boss in an assault and murder case. We get a series of exposition fed to us on the nature of the case being fought and the grave threat to his life as the sole witness in the sensational case. All this plays out long forgotten scenes from countless films from the past with no real texture, or urgency in its worldview of the sexual crimes being endlessly referred to on screen.
Jayasurya's entry
Jayasurya enters as the wildly mannered, mystic stranger on a mission who comes across Ramachandra Pillai, on his night duty stint at the ATM and the rest of the film follows the structure of a single-night thriller, which plays out in real-time with the dullness of an unspectacular chamber drama that aspires to be a gritty thriller, examining moral concerns. The film is rescued in some fine moments by Jayasurya in his private conversation scenes with Jaffer Idukki, and their line readings have a sense of lived-in believability that the rest of the film fails to evoke throughout its runtime. Of course, this sort of creepy, defiant conversation reminds us of the fiery-eyed, emotionally nonchalant Jayasurya from films like Cocktail and Thank You from the past; however, unlike those well etched-out parts, the actor is not given much to work with here and even the lines are immediately forgettable.
Highlights
The grammar of intrigue and intimidation that Nadirshah was going for with the two-character scenes never breaks out of the pointless conversations. And that looks forcefully staged, yet the acting makes some of them stick for longer than devised. The gravity of all the sexual assault talk in the film feels very incidental to the main narrative and often is surface level in its exploration of the personal stakes of the wronged hero. Namitha Pramod gets a severely under-conceived part of a rookie lawyer trying to keep her prime witness safe overnight, but the film is structured in a way that she is confined to being a mouthpiece of some random phone calls. The filmmaking too feels very commonplace and relaxed to breathe any tension or sense of intimidation into the conversations and the characters just go about reading soulless lines that never aim for any real purpose or takeaways, inconsequential to the vigilante-like justice system that the film adopts to frame its hero towards the finale.
The camerawork by Roby Varghese tries to salvage the train wreck of a narrative yet end up looking like a well-shot drama that was never allowed to take life from the pages itself in the first place. Rahul Raj’s score is functional in its task of elevating certain scenes and he keeps the intrigue even when the filmmaking falters. This is the kind of film where the central plot revelation is evident from the beginning and we are made to wait helplessly for the hero to make the obvious revelation towards the end, to justify the pointless intrigue that was set up this whole time. The flat and reductive writing fails to give the film any sense of thematic heft or final redemption, and we are left with a tonally confused film that aspired to be a tightly wound thriller, and in the process mistakes itself to be an innovative upgrade of umpteen cinematic clichés that no one asked for sadly.
