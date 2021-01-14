Eeswaran Movie Twitter Review: Simbu starrer gets thumbs up from the audience; Call it a powerful 'comeback'
Simbu starrer Eeswaran has released today and the film is getting a fantastic response by the audience on social media. The film has released on Pongal 2021 and a day after Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master. Directed by Susienthiran, Eeswaran also stars Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha in lead roles. Silambarasan TR, also known has STR has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his action-packed and powerful performance in the film. Eeswaran is getting exceptional reviews on Twitter and many have also called it Simbu's blockbuster comeback. Simbu’s punch dialogues are the highlights of the film.
The craze level of Simbu and his film is not only in India but even in the USA. One of the moviegoers who has watched the film already, tweeted, "Just watched #EeswaranFDFS in Atlanta. Craze level of STR in the USA. Perfect comeback film for STR. Suseenthiran knows how to handle a family subject wit lot of emotions. STR & Bharathjraja combo scenes are too good. Full on Family Entertainer. BB on cards." Eeswaran has been declared a perfect family entertainer to watch out for 2021.
Check out what the audience has to say about Simbu's Eeswaran:
You simply can't take eyes of Thalaivan @SilambarasanTR_ Fiyarrrrrrrr performance The plot is set for something really interesting to happen... Family sentiments and twirls... #Eeswaran Interval!!! #EeswaranFDFS
— Deepu (@DEEPU_S_GIRI) January 14, 2021
#Eeswaran:- Pakka Family Entertainer pongal Winner 2021
Dont miss it....#EeswaranFDFS#Masterdisaster#Valimai pic.twitter.com/Syp2oXul8X
— Thala Naveen (@AjithFans_Trend) January 14, 2021
Just watched #EeswaranFDFS in Atlanta. Craze level of STR in USA is . Perfect comeback film for STR. Suseenthiran knows how to handle a family subject wit lot of emotions. STR & Bharathjraja combo scenes are too good. Full on Family Entertainer. BB on cards.#Eeswaran Review
— Dravid Mani Yuvan (@rahulmanidravid) January 14, 2021
Outstanding is just a understatement. Truly God level performance by @SilambarasanTR_ that stuns audience in each & every frame. Blending into the emotions of family sentiment and rising up to power packed action!!
The last 30 minutes of the film #EeswaranFDFS #Eeswaran
— Deepu (@DEEPU_S_GIRI) January 14, 2021
#Eeswaran - Family Entertainer(4/5)
Director brilliantly handled every character
Best comeback for #STR and The best Debut movie for @AgerwalNidhhi ( Nidhhi performance + lip moment + emotional acting looks like most promising Actress)
— Thalapathy_Udhay (@UdhayThalapath) January 14, 2021
Outstanding is just a understatement. Truly God level performance by @SilambarasanTR_ that stuns audience in each & every frame. Blending into the emotions of family sentiment and rising up to power packed action!!
The last 30 minutes of the film #EeswaranFDFS #Eeswaran pic.twitter.com/HlEjEFEfYC
— Vishnu (@vishnu_Avatar) January 14, 2021
STR's Screen Presence is The Only Good Thing On Screen
Nothing To Say Poor Story Line,Weak Villain, Below Average ..#EeswaranFDFS #Eeswaran pic.twitter.com/KRU2jdNeCR
— Rukshan (@MLMRukshan) January 14, 2021
#Eeswaran - CLEAN FAMILY ENTERTAINER! (4/5)@SilambarasanTR_ MASS@AgerwalNidhhi CUTE@MusicThaman BLAST#EeswaranFDFS #EeswaranFromToday #EeswaranPongal pic.twitter.com/xZYPkTreoc
— Nidhhi Agerwal TN Fans (@NidhhiTn) January 14, 2021
#EeswaranFDFS is short and crisp like promos not like Mega serial Master
— Being (@Ip_man123) January 14, 2021
Music by S Thaman, the Pongal released film also features veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles. Eeswaran is backed by KV Durai’s D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.
Have you watched the film? Let us know your review on this Simbu starrer in the comment section below.
