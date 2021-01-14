Eeswaran Movie Twitter Review: Simbu starrer gets thumbs up from the audience; Call it a powerful 'comeback'

Eeswaran is getting exceptional reviews on Twitter and many have also called it Simbu's blockbuster comeback.

Simbu starrer Eeswaran has released today and the film is getting a fantastic response by the audience on social media. The film has released on Pongal 2021 and a day after Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master. Directed by Susienthiran, Eeswaran also stars Nidhi Agarwal and Nanditha Shwetha in lead roles. Silambarasan TR, also known has STR has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his action-packed and powerful performance in the film. Eeswaran is getting exceptional reviews on Twitter and many have also called it Simbu's blockbuster comeback. Simbu’s punch dialogues are the highlights of the film.

The craze level of Simbu and his film is not only in India but even in the USA. One of the moviegoers who has watched the film already, tweeted, "Just watched #EeswaranFDFS in Atlanta. Craze level of STR in the USA. Perfect comeback film for STR. Suseenthiran knows how to handle a family subject wit lot of emotions. STR & Bharathjraja combo scenes are too good. Full on Family Entertainer. BB on cards." Eeswaran has been declared a perfect family entertainer to watch out for 2021.

Check out what the audience has to say about Simbu's Eeswaran:

Music by S Thaman, the Pongal released film also features veteran director Bharathiraja and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles. Eeswaran is backed by KV Durai’s D Company in association with MDM Sharfudden.

Have you watched the film? Let us know your review on this Simbu starrer in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×